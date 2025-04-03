Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR) CEO Shantanu Gaur Purchases 8,000 Shares

Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) CEO Shantanu Gaur bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Allurion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ALUR opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Allurion Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44.

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.00) by ($2.00). The business had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Research analysts predict that Allurion Technologies Inc. will post -9.96 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Allurion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Allurion Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of Allurion Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allurion Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,484 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Allurion Technologies worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Allurion Technologies Company Profile

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

