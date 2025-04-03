Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,154 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCEP opened at $87.41 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

