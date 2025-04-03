Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESRT. StockNews.com lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Insider Activity at Empire State Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $46,405.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,904.84. This represents a 9.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,122 shares of company stock valued at $242,761. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

