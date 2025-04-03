Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,736,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,477,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $232,330,000 after purchasing an additional 735,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,221,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,791,000 after purchasing an additional 549,812 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 697.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 350,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,408,000 after purchasing an additional 306,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,822,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. This represents a 12.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $54.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $103.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.65.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

