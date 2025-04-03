HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.38.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $199.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $178.84 and a twelve month high of $233.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.