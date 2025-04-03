Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for VerticalScope (FORA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of VerticalScope (TSE: FORA) recently:

3/14/2025 – VerticalScope had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – VerticalScope had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – VerticalScope had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – VerticalScope had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$14.00 to C$19.00.

2/10/2025 – VerticalScope had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$17.00.

VerticalScope Stock Performance

TSE:FORA opened at C$8.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.65. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$138.96 million, a PE ratio of 49.66 and a beta of -0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Brandon Seibel sold 12,500 shares of VerticalScope stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$137,500.00. Also, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.62, for a total transaction of C$107,270.00. Insiders sold 25,550 shares of company stock valued at $295,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.