New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $193,000 in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GMS by 61.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in GMS by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMS opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.12. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.47). GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 12,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $916,340.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,504.22. This represents a 28.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on GMS in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

