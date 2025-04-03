Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Down 17.4% in March

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Down 1.9 %

BOTJ opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.48%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOTJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

