Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Short Interest Down 12.5% in March

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the February 28th total of 59,100 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Alaunos Therapeutics Trading Up 29.6 %

Shares of Alaunos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03.

Get Alaunos Therapeutics alerts:

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T-cell therapies (TCR-T) to treat multiple solid tumor types. It develops Library TCR-T Cell Theraphy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.