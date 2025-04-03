Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Short Interest Down 12.5% in March

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the February 28th total of 59,100 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Alaunos Therapeutics Trading Up 29.6 %
Shares of Alaunos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03.
Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile
