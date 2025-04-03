Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Conagra Brands updated its FY25 guidance to approx $2.35 EPS.
Shares of CAG opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 137.25%.
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
