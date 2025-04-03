Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Short Interest Down 13.5% in March

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the February 28th total of 96,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Sify Technologies Price Performance

SIFY stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $142.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.25, a PEG ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The technology company reported ($999.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sify Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sify Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

See Also

