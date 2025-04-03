Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Short Interest Update

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 165,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SOHU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sohu.com

Sohu.com Stock Down 3.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 75.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 33.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $12.63 on Thursday. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $408.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Sohu.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.