Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 574.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth about $586,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 752,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,168,000 after buying an additional 362,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $93.95 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

