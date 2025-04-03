Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 45 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 775 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.8 %

NFLX stock opened at $935.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $974.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $873.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Arete Research upgraded Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,023.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. The trade was a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,676 shares of company stock worth $273,515,672. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

