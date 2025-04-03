Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 169.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,298,000 after buying an additional 131,553 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 42,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cloudflare by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $153.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET opened at $119.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $5,970,728.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,652.76. The trade was a 82.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $1,707,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,869 shares in the company, valued at $28,779,020.89. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 627,046 shares of company stock valued at $81,158,262 in the last three months. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

