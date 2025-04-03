Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,567 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5,565.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,038,000 after buying an additional 859,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $31,605,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,140,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,089,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,653,000 after purchasing an additional 173,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,361,000 after purchasing an additional 157,768 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URBN opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $61.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 495,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,012,448. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $639,261.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,263 over the last three months. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URBN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

