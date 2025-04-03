Private Portfolio Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 279,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 29,573 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DIS opened at $97.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.37. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.