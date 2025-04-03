Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys Shares of 4,000 Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $31,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,552,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,461,800.02. The trade was a 0.05 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

