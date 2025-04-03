Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 336 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 275.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

