4,810 Shares in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 18,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 660,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,890,000 after acquiring an additional 657,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dayforce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,319,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,072,000 after purchasing an additional 197,773 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce in the third quarter valued at $11,135,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 4th quarter worth about $12,105,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 4th quarter worth about $10,278,000.
Insider Activity at Dayforce
In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,839.26. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on DAY
Dayforce Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of DAY stock opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Dayforce Inc has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.69, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33.
Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.
Dayforce Profile
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dayforce
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.