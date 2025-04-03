Allstate Corp Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.