Insider Selling: Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) CEO Sells 41,000 Shares of Stock

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $893,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,852,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,593,786.80. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jacob Dewitte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 27th, Jacob Dewitte sold 35,365 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $889,429.75.

Oklo stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96. Oklo Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.28.

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKLO. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Oklo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Oklo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

