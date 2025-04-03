Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 8,711 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,711 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CFG. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Compass Point increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Citizens Financial Group

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.