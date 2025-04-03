Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. cut its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,587,000 after acquiring an additional 27,981 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 740,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100,841 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 673,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,199,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 86.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 261,964 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $88,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,713.12. This represents a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $150,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,179,381.05. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AdvanSix from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

AdvanSix Trading Up 0.4 %

AdvanSix stock opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $602.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.73. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $329.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.15 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

