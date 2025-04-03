Rpo LLC Takes Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Rpo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Kosmos Energy comprises approximately 0.1% of Rpo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,104,000 after buying an additional 4,114,499 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 11,421,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,394 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,556,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,438 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,032,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 962,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,773,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 893,690 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KOS shares. StockNews.com cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.27.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KOS stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.31. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $397.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 10,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $32,304.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 299,498 shares in the company, valued at $934,433.76. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher James Ball sold 84,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $264,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,639,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,566. This trade represents a 4.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 503,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,386. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

