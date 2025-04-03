Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 254,405 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $9,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $119,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 219,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVAX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

DVAX stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 12.34. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 9.85%. Equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

