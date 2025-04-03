Trexquant Investment LP Trims Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 583,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 76,492 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,613,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,684,000 after buying an additional 113,451 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $1,428,196,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.49%.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.66.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

