Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 193392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Enel Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.11 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enel SpA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

