Johanna Roberts Sells 600 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,856,255.83. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $172,458.00.

Penumbra Stock Performance

PEN opened at $278.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 6.01. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $310.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 817.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.72 and its 200-day moving average is $244.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $315.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.63 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $573,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Penumbra by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

