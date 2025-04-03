Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on FSS shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st.

Federal Signal Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:FSS opened at $77.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

