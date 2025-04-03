325,434 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 325,434 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,619,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter worth about $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
HP Price Performance
Shares of HPQ opened at $27.91 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.
HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
HP Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.37%.
About HP
HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.
