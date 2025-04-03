Groupama Asset Managment Invests $1.15 Million in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NCLH. BNP Paribas began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

