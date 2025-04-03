Groupama Asset Managment Has $939,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,587,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $239,432,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 450,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,912,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 216,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Barclays lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $364.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $405.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.61.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $382.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $474.12.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

