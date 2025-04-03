Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 2,904 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 80,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 886,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,102,000 after purchasing an additional 58,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 639,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,512,000 after acquiring an additional 185,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $82.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $85.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

