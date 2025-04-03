Groupama Asset Managment Buys 9,644 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 104.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,433,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8,426.1% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,424,000 after buying an additional 3,994,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,421,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,208,000 after acquiring an additional 759,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $90.19 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $164.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.97.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.