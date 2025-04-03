Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,247.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 356,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,648,000 after acquiring an additional 351,206 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,460,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3,001.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 219,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,709,000 after purchasing an additional 168,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,960,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $70.62 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.96.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.2935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

