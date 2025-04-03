Grand Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,371 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

DFSU stock opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.04. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Announces Dividend

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0806 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.