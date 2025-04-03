Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,591,000 after acquiring an additional 860,019 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,675,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,472,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,374,000 after acquiring an additional 139,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,075,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,031,000 after purchasing an additional 340,416 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ stock opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.81. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5407 dividend. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

