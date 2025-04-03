Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Update

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the February 28th total of 141,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, insider Brian Joseph Oreilly sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,620. This represents a 7.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $473.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.40). Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 million for the quarter.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

