Martin Worley Group Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Martin Worley Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,045.4% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,677,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,773 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $104,398,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,087,000 after purchasing an additional 844,917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,536,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,046,000 after buying an additional 668,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,666,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

