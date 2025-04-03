Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.74)-$(0.65) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $626.23-636.29 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $629.23 million. Guess? also updated its FY26 guidance to $1.32-1.76 EPS.
Guess? Stock Down 11.4 %
Shares of Guess? stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,945,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,875. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. Guess? has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $518.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.87.
Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Guess? had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $932.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Guess? Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
