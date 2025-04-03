Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.74)-$(0.65) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $626.23-636.29 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $629.23 million. Guess? also updated its FY26 guidance to $1.32-1.76 EPS.

Guess? Stock Down 11.4 %

Shares of Guess? stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,945,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,875. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. Guess? has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $518.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Guess? had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $932.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GES. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Guess? from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GES

Guess? Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.