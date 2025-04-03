PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,081,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 1,253,090 shares.The stock last traded at $100.26 and had previously closed at $100.27.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average is $100.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MINT. Disciplina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

