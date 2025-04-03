Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NMT traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,765. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

