Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE NMT traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,765. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67.
About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
