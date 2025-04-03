iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $117.68 and last traded at $118.00, with a volume of 166528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.48.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,919,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,484 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,248,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,051,000 after purchasing an additional 93,776 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,023,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,487,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 512,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,361,000 after buying an additional 21,493 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

