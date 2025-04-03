iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $117.68 and last traded at $118.00, with a volume of 166528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.48.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.13.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
