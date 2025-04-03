Promising Quantum Computing Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 3rd

IonQ, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Rigetti Computing are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares in companies that develop, utilize, or support quantum computing technologies—advanced systems that leverage quantum mechanics to perform calculations far beyond the capabilities of classical computers. These stocks may belong to firms focused on quantum hardware, software, or related services, and they represent investments in an emerging field with the potential for significant technological breakthroughs and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.31. 15,376,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,179,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

NYSE:BAH traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.36. 1,713,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average of $139.35. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $101.05 and a twelve month high of $190.59.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.15. 21,757,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,532,264. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $21.42.

