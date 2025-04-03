BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock remained flat at $10.07 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,186. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

