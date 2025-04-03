Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $452.47 and last traded at $452.67. Approximately 25,583,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 35,149,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $476.15.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $285.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.09.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.