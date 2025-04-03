TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $279.15 and last traded at $281.11, with a volume of 100260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $312.99.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 779.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,098,000 after purchasing an additional 535,478 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $108,688,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,844,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $53,424,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after acquiring an additional 92,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

