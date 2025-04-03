Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NEA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.23. 1,278,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,745. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.