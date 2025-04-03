BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MHD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.78. 105,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,250. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $12.96.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

